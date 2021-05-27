Variety and NBCUniversal Launch Virtual FYC House

When “A Teacher” creator Hannah Fidell adapted the storyline for her FX on Hulu show of the same name, the Me Too movement entirely changed the way she saw the show. “I found the format of a limited to be incredibly helpful in opening up the victim’s perspective that I wasn’t able to show in the original film, Fidell told senior TV business writer Elaine Low at Variety‘s A Night in the Writers’ Room Limited Series Panel. The conversation also featured “Mare of Eastown” creator and writer Brad Inglesby, “WandaVision” head writer and executive producer Jac Schaeffer, “Genius: Aretha” showrunner Suzan-Lori Parks and “Solos” creator and writer David Weil.