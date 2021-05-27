Sales Pitch discussion: Can anyone stop UCLA on Pac-12 recruiting trail?
ESPN continued its Sales Pitch (ESPN+) series this week, examining the men's college basketball programs in the Pac-12 that have the most and fewest advantages in enticing recruits and transfers to campus. After seeing the results of our survey, ESPN.com's writing team of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi debated some of the finer details within the Pac-12 recruiting landscape; including whether UCLA has hit overdrive in recruiting early in Mick Cronin's tenure, the intricacies of identifying prospects at Arizona and Oregon, and which program deserves special mention for its ability to do more with less.www.chatsports.com