Sales Pitch discussion: Can anyone stop UCLA on Pac-12 recruiting trail?

On Monday the Pac-12 voted unanimously to approve immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers. In other words, players transferring from one Pac-12 school to another no longer have to sit out a year, but instead will be immediately eligible to play. The ACC recently decided to do away with the rule within their own conference, and the NCAA is considering doing the same on a national level. Until that happens, this is a great rule change for the Pac-12.