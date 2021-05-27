Sales Pitch discussion: Can anyone stop UCLA on Pac-12 recruiting trail?

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleESPN continued its Sales Pitch (ESPN+) series this week, examining the men's college basketball programs in the Pac-12 that have the most and fewest advantages in enticing recruits and transfers to campus. After seeing the results of our survey, ESPN.com's writing team of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi debated some of the finer details within the Pac-12 recruiting landscape; including whether UCLA has hit overdrive in recruiting early in Mick Cronin's tenure, the intricacies of identifying prospects at Arizona and Oregon, and which program deserves special mention for its ability to do more with less.

College Sports247Sports

UCLA's 2022 Recruiting Class Ranked No. 22

With a couple of recent commitments, UCLA's 2022 football recruiting class has jumped up in the national and Pac-12 rankings. In the 247Sports rankings, UCLA's class is now No. 22 in the nation, and No. 2 in the Pac-12. In the industry-averaged 247Sports Composite, UCLA is also No. 2 in the conference while No. 23 nationally.
Eugene, ORPosted by
EDNPub

Ducks Collect Pac-12 Postseason Awards

EUGENE, Ore. – On the heels of guiding the Men of Oregon to their 14th-consecutive conference championship, Robert Johnson was voted the 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Coach of the Year as announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office. Additionally, conference Freshman of the Year honors went to Alysah Hickey for her victory in the long jump.
College SportsPosted by
Arizona Sports

Pac-12 eliminates intraconference transfer rule

The Pac-12 Conference on Monday announced that student-athletes who transfer within the conference will not have to sit out for a season before being eligible to compete. The motion, approved unanimously by the conference’s CEO group, follows a mid-April ruling by the NCAA that allows all athletes, regardless of sport, to transfer for the first time and become immediately available.
College SportsPosted by
The Oregonian

Pac-12 removes key restriction on intraconference transfers

Arizona and UCLA are seemingly among the initial winners Monday as the Pac-12 presidents voted to remove the redshirt requirement for intraconference transfers in football and basketball. The unanimous decision means undergraduates switching from one school in the conference to another will be eligible the following season. Until this point,...
College Sportspac-12.com

Pac-12 Networks returns to the diamond with a packed slate of baseball action starting Friday, May 21 on Pac-12 Network

SAN FRANCISCO - Pac-12 play on the diamond continues this week, with baseball action returning to Pac-12 Networks and the Pac-12 Now app. Games begin on Friday evening, as No. 15 Stanford kicks off its three-game series at No. 7 Oregon, while Arizona State and USC kick off their series and Utah and Washington face off, all starting at 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Now app. No. 10 Arizona and Oregon State also go toe-to-toe Friday evening at 6 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.
College Sportspac-12.com

No. 2 UCLA leads six Pac-12 softball squads into Regionals in road to the 2021 Women's College World Series

The Pac-12 Conference dominated the Women’s College World Series at the beginning of the century, with a Pac-12 team winning the tournament ten times between 2001-2011. But no Pac-12 program claimed the top prize until 2019 when UCLA won its NCAA-leading 12th title. With 2020’s cancellation, the Bruins are still the defending champions and will lead six Pac-12 programs into the 2021 postseason. Four Pac-12 teams (UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State and Washington) earned top-16 rankings, meaning they get to host regionals, while two (Stanford, Oregon) will look to advance on the road.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Candrea sounds off against Pac-12

After the recent softball regionals were announced, attention immediately turned to the fact that the Pac-12 felt heavily disrespected. Considered to be one of the best conferences in the country, the postseason seeding certainly did not reflect that. Arizona head coach Mike Candrea led the charge after the Wildcats were...
Arizona Stated1baseball.com

Sorenson: Arizona State Makes Move In Pac-12

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Considering everything that Arizona State has gone through this year, it’s a wonder they now sit at 31-16 and 15-10 in Pac 12 play after tonight’s 6-2 win at USC. In the process, they broke out of a three-way tie for fifth place into lone possession of third place, which might not sound like much but it certainly cements their spot as an at-large pick for the NCAAs if things stay this way till selection Monday.
College SportsPosted by
EDNPub

Tjen Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

Oregon true freshman Janice Tjen became the first player in program history to earn Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year honors following the announcement of the conference’s postseason awards Thursday. She was also named first-team All-Pac-12 while Rifanty Kahfiani and Uxia Martinez Moral earned honorable mention recognition. The freshman from Jakarta,...
NFLfishduck.com

Why the New Transfer Rule Is Great for the Pac-12

On Monday the Pac-12 voted unanimously to approve immediate eligibility for intraconference transfers. In other words, players transferring from one Pac-12 school to another no longer have to sit out a year, but instead will be immediately eligible to play. The ACC recently decided to do away with the rule within their own conference, and the NCAA is considering doing the same on a national level. Until that happens, this is a great rule change for the Pac-12.
College Sportschatsports.com

Pac-12 Honor Roll Features 44 Ducks

The University of Oregon had 44 student-athletes from six teams recognized as members of the 2020-21 Fall & Winter Academic Honor Roll announced by the Pac-12 office Wednesday. The football team leads the group with 15 honors followed by the soccer team with 13 and the cross country team with...
Stanford, CAcalbears.com

Cole Elvis Named Pac-12 Player of the Week

SAN FRANCISCO – California junior Cole Elvis was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week by the conference office on Monday after leading the Golden Bears to a series win at 18th-ranked UCLA last weekend. With Cal still fighting for a postseason berth, Elvis rose to the occasion by batting...
SportsUSA Today

Pac-12 basketball schedule is complicated, not environmentally friendly

The Pac-12 released its conference basketball schedules for the next 10 seasons on Tuesday, showing what the league schedule will look like through 2031. If you click on the tweet above, you can get an enlarged view of the schedule and study the various details. Long story short: This is unnecessarily complicated.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Sales Pitch discussion: What's behind the Big Ten's national championship drought?

Big Ten Conference, Mike Woodson, ESPN, Joe Lunardi, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, Indiana, Michigan State Spartans men's soccer. ESPN continued its Sales Pitch (ESPN+) series this week, examining the men's college basketball programs in the Big Ten that have the most and fewest advantages in enticing recruits and transfers to campus. After seeing the results of our survey, ESPN.com's writing team of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi debated some of the finer details within the Big Ten recruiting landscape; including whether the Big Ten's NCAA championship drought is a function of roster construction, whether Indiana has a chance to begin a new winning era under Mike Woodson and which coach they'd want their son to play for.
College SportsScarlet Nation

ESPN: Michigan Basketball's Recruiting 'Sales Pitch' Is Top Tier

ESPN.com staff writer Jeff Borzello, who spoke with anonymous college basketball coaches to help gain insight, is ranking schools in each top conference around the country based on the "quality of their enticements for men's basketball recruits," including the Big Ten, where the Michigan Wolverines were rated in the top tier. The rest of 'Tier 1' included Indiana, Michigan and Ohio State.
College SportsMercury News

Pac-12 stock report: Kliavkoff’s momentum, impact of the new transfer policy, USC’s salaries, Arizona and CU recruiting

Commentary on Pac-12 developments on and off the field, and court …. Given that the Pac-12, at a critical moment in history, with football sagging and revenue lagging and a barrage of challenges upcoming, chose to hire as commissioner someone who has never worked in college sports and has no background in football but instead spent the past three years in the entertainment industry and oh-by-the-way is on the board of BetMGM, an online sports betting platform, and while he’s not a tennis player from Harvard, he is a rower from Boston University …