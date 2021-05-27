Top College Football Head Coaches Who Once Coached at the High School Level

The Macomb Bombers have found their guy to take over the football program. Macomb High School 2008 graduate Tanner Horrell was approved by the Macomb School Board Monday night to make it official. Horrell, a former Bomber football player, played under long-time successful coach Kelly Sears in the late 2000’s on teams that earned numerous playoff berths. He takes over for Tony Westen, who took over for Sears in 2017. Horrell was the offensive coordinator for Westen last season, a season in which the Bombers finished (3-2). Westen was just (6-26) in his four seasons at Macomb. Horrell’s father, Steve, is the athletic director at Macomb High School and has also been an OC on the Bomber football staff in the past. Macomb has joined the Prairieland Conference for football-only starting in the fall.