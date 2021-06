A storm that rolled across Door County Sunday evening made for a busy night for local fire departments and Wisconsin Public Service. According to the Door County Dispatch report released Monday morning, there were approximately a dozen reports of trees and wires down due to the storm that packed with it high winds and heavy rain. The Egg Harbor Fire Department attended to three different fire calls between 6:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. all related to the storm. Fire Chief Andy Staats says their work was primarily to secure the scene until WPS could arrive.