Last week, Chile’s government enacted a law to reduce single-use plastics thanks to campaigning by Oceana and allies. The law is the first of its kind and is based on a 2019 proposal[i] from Oceana and Plastic Oceans Chile. It requires restaurants, bars, cafes, and other food service establishments to eliminate single-use plastic and to transition to more sustainable tableware and product packaging. This change could eliminate an estimated 23,000 tons of single-use plastic pollution each year, equivalent in weight to 116 blue whales. The law also requires supermarkets and stores that sell soft drinks to offer these beverages in refillable bottles (in place of single-use containers).