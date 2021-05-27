Cancel
Washburn County, WI

Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there was a warrant on file for his/her arrest. If you have questions concerning a warrant, call the appropriate County Clerk of Courts Office. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the persons listed on this warrant list, please contact your local law enforcement agency. Fine-only warrants may be resolved by paying the fine at the County Clerk of Courts Office. There may be some delay between a warrant being paid/issued and the information being removed from this list.

