"Basically, the brewer is running this project making different and unusual beers that are not in the mainstream," Crown Brewing owner Dave Bryan said. "There are special bottle releases about once a month. It's different beers like a lime blue sno cone sour. We have people lined up at 10 a.m. and every one of them sells out." Klekot brews small batches of Foamation Project beers on a pilot system that produces one barrel or two kegs of each brew. "We can try different things at a low cost without having to do 15 kegs of beer," Bryan said. "Tom has worked here quite a few years and he's very creative with recipes. He's a mad scientist with different flavors, yeasts and hops. We have an opportunity to do these experimental small batches once a month to see if they work."