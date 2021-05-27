Cancel
Football

Strong Bond Draws Chicago LB Sebastian Cheeks to Officially Visit UNC

By Don Callahan
247Sports
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four-star linebacker discusses why he scheduled an official visit to UNC, what his June will looked like, and his commitment time frame.

247Sports

247Sports

#Unc#American Football#Chicago#Unc#Official Visit
High SchoolPosted by
247Sports

Five-Star LB Reschedules Notre Dame Unofficial Visit

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean high school five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen was set to visit Notre Dame on June 6. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-2, 215-pounder from the class of 2023 tells Irish Illustrated and 247Sports that due to baseball, he'll have to adjust his visit and actually had to South Bend on the first day visits are allowed following the end of the dead period, June 1.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Five-Star Jalen Washington Posts Photos from UNC Official Visit

In a month full of official visits, class of 2022 five-star forward Jalen Washington is the second prospect to visit North Carolina since the dead period ended. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound prospect from Gary, Ind. started his official visit to North Carolina on June 2. Washington is ranked the No. 19 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 4 power forward, and the No. 1 player from the state of Indiana.
NFL247Sports

4-star LB Shawn Murphy on LSU unofficial visit

2022 Manassas (Va.) Unity Reed linebacker Shawn Murphy is on an unofficial visit to LSU, hanging out at the OL/DL camp on Saturday before working out on Sunday. Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and numerous others have offered the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker. His visit to LSU though marks a...
College Sportszagsblog.com

Recruiting Roundup: Official Visits and Tidbits

The NCAA Dead Period is over and official visits are already underway for a number of high school prospects. Here’s a look toward this week’s recruiting visits and other news. This list will be updated throughout the week. **Jarace Walker, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound power forward from IMG Academy (FL), will...
Michigan StateUSA Today

2023 5-star LB Drayk Bowen breaks down Michigan football visit

While Michigan football held its ‘Detroit Day’ on Wednesday, it wasn’t just southeast Michigan prospects that made their way to campus. In fact, the Wolverines got a pretty big visitor in the 2023 class. Merrillville (IN) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen is rated as a five-star in the 2023 247Sports Composite...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Four-Star Sharpshooter Justin Taylor Visits UNC

The visits keep coming for some of North Carolina's top recruiting targets. Class of 2022 four-star win Justin Taylor (Charlottesville (Va.) St. Anne's-Belfield School) was at North Carolina this weekend for an official visit. This was the second time the 6-foot-6, 200-pound Virginia native visited UNC, the first coming on an unofficial basis.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

2024 LB Brayden Platt experiences first visit tour

Yelm (Wash.) 2024 linebacker Brayden Platt took the first visit trip of his recruitment last week. Platt traveled with his teammates from FSP, going down to SEC country, where he checked out Alabama, Auburn and Georgia. And while Platt wasn't offered on any of the visits, he had a peerless...