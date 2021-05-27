Strong Bond Draws Chicago LB Sebastian Cheeks to Officially Visit UNC

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean high school five-star linebacker Drayk Bowen was set to visit Notre Dame on June 6. However, there has been a change of plans. The 6-2, 215-pounder from the class of 2023 tells Irish Illustrated and 247Sports that due to baseball, he'll have to adjust his visit and actually had to South Bend on the first day visits are allowed following the end of the dead period, June 1.