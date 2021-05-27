Cancel
Crawford County, IN

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Washington by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Orange; Perry; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions are expected to improve toward late morning on Thursday.

