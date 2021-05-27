Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adair County, KY

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Breckinridge, Butler, Cumberland by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Breckinridge; Butler; Cumberland; Edmonson; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Larue; Logan; Meade; Metcalfe; Monroe; Ohio; Simpson; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions are expected to improve toward late morning on Thursday.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardin, KY
County
Monroe County, KY
County
Hardin County, KY
County
Ohio County, KY
County
Larue County, KY
State
Ohio State
City
Cumberland, KY
City
Grayson, KY
County
Hancock County, KY
City
Allen City, KY
County
Metcalfe County, KY
County
Barren County, KY
County
Cumberland County, KY
County
Green County, KY
County
Warren County, KY
County
Allen County, KY
City
Butler, KY
County
Adair County, KY
State
Indiana State
County
Butler County, KY
County
Hart County, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Edmonson County, KY
County
Logan County, KY
County
Breckinridge County, KY
County
Simpson County, KY
County
Grayson County, KY
County
Meade County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials

June 24 (Reuters) - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

"We have a deal": Biden announces bipartisan compromise on infrastructure

President Joe Biden threw his support behind an infrastructure proposal negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators, boosting momentum for the deal even as congressional leadership also presses forward with a larger bill addressing the more ambitious aspects of the president's agenda. "We have a deal," Mr. Biden told reporters...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding...