SUNWAY: ASEAN’s Sustainable Smart City Builder
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the world as we know it, and the actions we take today as we work to recover will define our generation. The recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda Week introduced the Great Reset initiative. Pre-COVID economic development and sustainability conventions need to be reset and a “new normal” needs to be introduced. The world must act together to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions.theaseanpost.com