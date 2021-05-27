Cancel
Lansing, MI

In My View 5/20/21: Stadiums opening to full capacity June 1

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It didn’t take long for the Lansing Lugnuts to react to the Governor opening stadiums to full capacity in Michigan on June 1. The Lugnuts say they have 48 home games left and they want big crowds after being limited like everyone else. So which sports...

www.wilx.com
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Venues in Lansing prepare for an important summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two venues in Lansing are ready for crowds to start rolling in and trying to play catch up from 2020. UrbanBeat in Lansing is bringing back live music to the community. “So many people have said ‘it’s been way too long’. It’s good therapy for people....
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

With Covid On The Way Out, Michigan County Fairs Are Returning

Last year Covid-19 wiped out the county fair tradition in Michigan, but in 2021 most county fairs in Michigan are expected to return in some form or fashion. Michigan in normal years hosts 86 county fairs. The Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitors says more than 4.5 million people attend county and state fairs yearly.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

We’re Celebrating National Craft Beer Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are so many great options when it comes to Michigan-made craft beers. One North Kitchen & Bar in Lansing has 46 different beers on tap, which includes their Michigan Craft Corner that features six very unique beers that are made in Michigan. Some of the craft beers you can try at One North Lansing come from great Michigan breweries like Trail Point Brewing, Perrin, Ozone and Founder.
Michigan StatePosted by
Matthew Donnellon

Independent Commission Preparing to Re-draw Michigan Districts

Michigan is in the midst of a redistricting effort. In the United States, districts are redrawn every 10 years to reflect demographic changes in the state. This time it will be different as an independent group, the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be redrawing the boundaries instead of the state legislature, “Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission — a group of five independents, four Republicans and four Democrats randomly selected from a pool of thousands of applicants — is constitutionally obligated to redraw the state’s Congressional, state House and state Senate political district maps based on the latest U.S. Census data and a myriad of other criteria, including communities of interest.”
Michigan Stateofftackleempire.com

B1G 2021, Michigan State Potluck #1: Jolting a moribund Sparty

It’s Monday at 9:30am, and I’m already behind on my work. That’s no fault of Michigan State though, mind you, the Spartans are a bit of a sore subject, given that they provided the perfect level of speed bump for the 2020 Fightin’ Fitzgeralds. After Papa Fitz finally allowed the kids to take it out of second gear and into third, revving up the emotion of being labeled the Fighting Rece Davises, the ‘Cats promptly made a meal out of Mel Tucker’s Spartans.
Michigan StatePosted by
Cars 108

Michigan’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts This Week

The fact that grown adults still have to be told to wear their seatbelt just blows me away. Yet, here we are again with the Click it or Ticket campaign fromThe Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. According to WXYZ, officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State...
Michigan StateWSIL TV

Michigan flood victims may have to wait for accountability

LANSING, Mich (AP) — An attorney representing nearly 300 clients affected by a flood in Midland County, Michigan, last year said Monday he doesn’t expect litigation to be resolved any time soon. It’s been almost one year since the Edenville Dam, which took another dam down with it, caused large-scale destruction to the surrounding areas. Attorney Ven Johnson, alongside affected residents, gave an update on the scope of the flood’s impact and a status on the court cases against the dam owner and the state of Michigan. He says he expects state appeals to bump back a trial date to 2024 at the soonest.
Michigan StateDaily Telegram

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Michigan

Michigan reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,383 new cases. That's down 34% from the previous week's tally of 21,781 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Michigan lifts indoor mask requirement for vaccinated people. LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is lifting a mask requirement for fully vaccinated people and says the unvaccinated don’t need to wear one outdoors. A broad indoor face covering mandate will expire in July. The announcement Friday from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Michigan’s order takes effect at 9 a.m. Saturday. People outside won’t have to wear a mask regardless of whether they have gotten a shot. While inside, the fully vaccinated can go without a face covering. Those who aren’t vaccinated must still wear a mask indoors.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Freedom 515 rallies at Michigan’s Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday, demonstrators took to the Capitol lawn as part of a nationwide rally, Freedom 515. Demonstrators say they want to join forces with people with opposing political views, and they say they are tired of feeling like they have to pick a side. “I would love...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Former MSU hoops player Ray Weathers to play in the Big3

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ray Weathers has always kept the game of basketball at the forefront of his life and this summer he is making a return to the game. Weathers’ a member of Tom Izzo’s first team at Michigan State will be playing in the Big3, thanks to former NBA player Mike Bibby.
Michigan Statewsgw.com

Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Enforcement Underway in Michigan

Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are conducting seat belt enforcement across the state over the next three weeks. May 17 is the first day of the annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign. “So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways...