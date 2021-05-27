Tennis-Everyone must work on creating safe mental environment for players, says Swiatek’s psychologist

Iga Swiatek swept into the Top 10 for the first time in her career with a devastating 'double bagel' 6-0, 6-0 rout against Karolina Pliskova to claim the Italian Open title. After poor weather wreaked havoc on the schedule, the reigning French Open champion was forced to play twice on Saturday to reach the final, but there were no signs of fatigue as she took just 46 minutes to earn her third WTA title. The 19-year-old Pole won 51 of the 64 points, blasting winners at will with both her forehand and backhand. She led 17-5 in winners and committed only five unforced errors to Pliskova’s 23. Pliskova was playing in her third consecutive final at the Foro Italico, having won the title in 2019. The last double bagel at WTA 1000 level or above was Steffi Graf's rout of Natasha Zvereva at Roland Garros in 1988. Swiatek's victory also marked the shortest completed WTA final since Istanbul in 2009.