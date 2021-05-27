INTERVIEW: Tony winner Jessie Mueller on her journey of reflection through the pandemic

When Heather Christian was approached to turn her show Animal Wisdom into a filmed theatrical experience, her first response was, "No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, it wasn't built for that." The show had been a hit when it was first performed in 2017 at the Bushwick Starr, where it extended multiple times. Christian was going to perform it again in 2021, at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, DC., but the plan was scrapped because of Covid-19. And then she was approached to film Animal Wisdom, and release it as an original theatrical film on Broadway on Demand.