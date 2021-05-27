INTERVIEW: Tony winner Jessie Mueller on her journey of reflection through the pandemic
Photo: Jessie Mueller, a Tony and Grammy winner, stars in One Voice: The Songs We Share on PBS. Photo courtesy of Ellman Studio LLC / Provided by PBS with permission. Jessie Mueller, the Tony and Grammy winner best known for her roles on Broadway, is set to appear on a new PBS series called One Voice: The Songs We Share. The show, under the direction of Maestro Luke Frazier, explores American songs that have become so popular that they’ve entered the musical mainstream. The debut episode, set to air Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m., will be centered on Broadway show tunes, and Mueller will host the evening.www.hollywoodsoapbox.com