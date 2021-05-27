Cancel
Morro Bay, CA

Morro Bay Natural History Museum parking lot to be closed for repairs

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zphmC_0aDIgGFq00

Parking lot will be resealed and re-striped

–The parking lot at the Morro Bay Natural History Museum within Morro Bay State Park will be closed for repairs on Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28, 2021. The parking lot will be resealed and re-striped. Additional parking is available at the Morro Bay Marina next to the museum. By late Friday afternoon, the seal coat and striping will be dry and the parking lot will reopen to the public. All other day-use parking lots, trails, the campground, golf course, and the Bayside Café will remain open.

Morro Bay State Park camping reservations can be made through Reserve California at www.reservecalifornia.com. Golf reservations for the Morro Bay Golf Course can be made at https://golfmorrobay.com/tee-times/. The Bayside Café menu and contact info is available at http://baysidecafe.com/lunch-menu/; no reservations are needed.

California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration, and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for outdoor recreation. Learn more at www.parks.ca.gov.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
