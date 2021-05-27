Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Fed's Kaplan says labor market tightening, calls for taper talk

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks during an interview in his office at the bank's headquarters in Dallas, Texas, U.S. January 9, 2020. REUTERS/ Ann Saphir/File Photo. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider...

www.streetinsider.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Monetary Policy#Inflation#Reuters#File Photo News#Streetinsider Premium#Treasuries#Dallas Fed Economists#Labor Market Supply#Cnbc Kaplan#Labor Supply#Policymakers#Wage Growth#Elevated Housing Prices#Central Bank#U S#Reporting#Super Easy Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Businessai-cio.com

Another Taper Tantrum on the Way? Don’t Worry, Says Market Sage

Will we endure another taper tantrum, eight years after the last one shook the bond world? Although the Federal Reserve contends that it hasn’t even started “to talk about talking about” shrinking its bond purchases, it has indicated it will stop buying corporate paper (which, frankly, it didn’t do a lot of). Is that a trial balloon?
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Lower As Inflation Data In Focus

The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Wednesday, as investors focus on U.S. inflation data for clues about the tapering of the asset purchase program by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. CPI is forecast to rise 0.4 percent on month in May, taking annual...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-How global central banks are leaning as Fed taper talk grows

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - While the U.S. Federal Reserve is publicly committed to keeping interest rates near zero for some time, there are growing expectations that accelerating inflation could pressure the central bank to begin seriously debating the withdrawal of monetary stimulus. At the same time, central banks in...
Economykitco.com

U.S. Fed's reverse repo volume surges to record half a trillion dollars

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Wednesday took in $503 billion in cash, hitting a record peak for a third consecutive session, as financial institutions flush with liquidity flocked to the Fed facility to park their cash and secure Treasury collateral. The U.S. Treasury has targeted...
BusinessFXStreet.com

ECB Doves to avoid Taper talk

Today the ECB is meeting to discuss monetary policy for the Euro Zone, we don’t expect any policy changes today, but the ECB will update their economic forecasts. Which should paint a picture of recovery going forward. The EZ is getting over the effects of economic shutdowns like everyone else....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction as markets await U.S. data, ECB meeting

* Fitch Solutions sees more upside to gold in next few months. * China’s May factory gate prices rise at fastest in over 12 yrs (Updates prices) June 9 (Reuters) - Gold traded in a tight range on Wednesday as investors eyed more data on U.S. inflation and cues on monetary policy from the European Central Bank, while weaker bond yields offered some support to the metal.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Dips Pressured By Stronger Dollar

Gold prices eased on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened ahead of Thursday’s all-important inflation report. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for other currency holders. Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,892.79 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $1,896.55. The U.S. dollar appreciated against its...
Businessinvesting.com

Is The Recent Surge In U.S. Inflation Peaking?

Inflation pressures remain relatively high for the US but the rebound after pandemic lows may be peaking, according to the latest update of the Inflation Trend Index (ITI), a seven-factor benchmark that’s designed to provide a degree of forward guidance on the directional bias of pricing activity. Even if inflation...
Businessfxempire.com

Investors Flock to U.s Dollar on Concerns Over Fed’s Plan on Tapering Asset Purchases

At press time the U.S. Dollar Index used in gauging the greenback’s strength against a basket of major currencies ticked up by 0.20% to trade at 90.118 index points. Although the recent weaker-than-expected non-farm payroll data would ease hawkish pressures on the U.S Federal Reserve at least in the near term, global investors are becoming shaky on news that the U.S Apex bank will start discussing tapering asset purchases given the high levels of inflation.
POTUSCNBC

10-year Treasury yield falls to 1.53% after trade deficit data

Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after showed U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly from record levels as Covid-era demand for imports let up. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped roughly 4 basis points to 1.531%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also fell a similar amount to 2.211%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Beige Book Points To Red-Hot Inflation As Price Pressures Increase

One of the most useful contributions from the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks is the so-called Beige Book, a collection of anecdotes from each Fed district reflecting the real-time experiences of businesses. Published eight times a year, it provides a useful corrective for the econometric models so dear to Fed...
Businessinvesting.com

Taper Talk Is Back: Will A Tantrum Follow?

‘Taper’ talk from the Federal Reserve is back in focus. But for now, it’s all talk and no action. Last week, former New York Fed President William Dudley said the central bank will begin the process of tapering— winding down its monthly asset purchases—by year end. While echoing current Fed...
Businessjusticenewsflash.com

When it comes to inflation, the Fed must consider inequality

The author is”Engines of inequality: the Fed and the future of US wealth‘. Like most central banks, the Fed has to ask why more than a decade of ultra-loose monetary policy has led to such boring economic results. The answer is that bad data leads to bad policies. The Fed’s...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips slightly as investors wait on the sidelines

* Dollar index edges down * U.S. CPI and ECB meeting on Thursday in focus * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds comment, Changes byline, previous dateline London) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Monday as investors looked ahead to European and U.S. central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data after Friday's lower-than-expected jobs data. Friday's U.S. jobs data had put pressure on the dollar as investors bet that jobs growth was not strong enough to raise expectations for the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its monetary policy. There was little movement in major currency pairs and the S&P 500 was modestly lower without U.S. economic data to help give it direction on Monday. {.N] The dollar index was down 0.1% while the euro was up slightly against the dollar, at $1.2177. "At this point it looks like the market really wants to be short dollars. To us it suggests there's a risk chasing this move. It's a crowded position. You've already got a sizeable chunk of the market that's net short U.S. dollars so if feels like we need a shakeout of those positions," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. While Rai said there was "some risk the dollar will rally" he noted that investors are waiting for Federal Reserve's meeting next week. The foreign exchange market sees no reason for the Fed to change its monetary policy, "so we’ve still got accommodative monetary policy in the United States," said Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale. Market participants will also be looking at U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting, both on Thursday. Dovish rhetoric from ECB policymakers suggests the bank is in no hurry to slow the pace of buying under the 1.85 trillion euro ($2.24 trillion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). Speculators decreased their net short dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Currency investors seemed to shrug off news that the United States, Britain and other rich nations reached a deal on Saturday to squeeze more money out of multinational companies such as Amazon and Google and reduce their incentive to shift profits to low-tax offshore havens. "It was expected they'd come to some kind of agreement," said CIBC's Rai, but he said investors were likely wary of making bets as "The road is long and has lots of risks." The Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy for risk appetite, was up 0.18% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.776. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was up 0.7% around $36,041 , while ether was up 2.6% at $2,780. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:19AM (1419 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0350 90.1420 -0.10% 0.060% +90.3020 +90.0150 Euro/Dollar $1.2177 $1.2167 +0.08% +0.00% +$1.2182 +$1.2145 Dollar/Yen 109.2200 109.5350 -0.29% +0.00% +109.6350 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 133.00 133.26 -0.20% +4.79% +133.3800 +132.8900 Dollar/Swiss 0.8981 0.8991 -0.12% +0.00% +0.9010 +0.8977 Sterling/Dollar $1.4165 $1.4164 +0.01% +0.00% +$1.4181 +$1.4112 Dollar/Canadian 1.2081 1.2074 +0.06% +0.00% +1.2106 +1.2066 Aussie/Dollar $0.7755 $0.7742 +0.18% +0.00% +$0.7765 +$0.7727 Euro/Swiss 1.0936 1.0938 -0.02% +1.19% +1.0948 +1.0931 Euro/Sterling 0.8595 0.8590 +0.06% -3.83% +0.8612 +0.8579 NZ $0.7229 $0.7212 +0.26% +0.00% +$0.7239 +$0.7194 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2820 8.3030 -0.26% +0.00% +8.3260 +8.2605 Euro/Norway 10.0840 10.1020 -0.18% -3.66% +10.1158 +10.0420 Dollar/Sweden 8.2637 8.2613 -0.01% +0.00% +8.2943 +8.2578 Euro/Sweden 10.0621 10.0634 -0.01% -0.14% +10.0905 +10.0470 (Additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Timothy Heritage)
Businessncadvertiser.com

Yellen may be doing Powell a favor on raising rates

Janet Yellen may be doing a solid for Jerome Powell, her successor at the helm of the Federal Reserve. Yellen, now treasury secretary, says higher interest rates would be beneficial for the U.S. economy. Both borrowing costs and inflation have been too low for the past decade. "If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment, it would actually be a plus for society's point of view and the Fed's point of view," she said in an interview with Bloomberg during her return trip from a Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting in London.