On May 26, 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a notice of the recall of about 5.4 million HSN steamers due to a serious burn hazard. The steamers were sold by HSN shopping network from January 2002 through December 2020 in-stores nationwide, or through online retailers, such as Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, and Lowes. It is believed that around 5.4 million units were sold in the United States, while an additional 14,300 were distributed in Canada. The steamers came in a standard (or deluxe) full-size and a compact size. They came in a variety of colors and included either a flat or triangular steamer head.