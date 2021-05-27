Cancel
Vroom (VRM) Offers Last Mile Concierge Experience to Dallas Locals

 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading ecommerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced the opening of a new Dallas hub and a more customized driveway experience for nearly 7 million people in over 1,000 zip codes within a 70-mile radius. Vroom has delivered in the Dallas area since the company was founded in 2012 and is now offering an experience that includes a more personalized concierge service where customer advocates transport cars directly to car buyers' driveways on Vroom-branded trucks and show them how to use their new vehicles. Vroom's Dallas Last Mile hub is located in Euless, Texas.

