GOP counters Biden's infrastructure plan with $928 billion offer as President's adviser slams opposition

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said it is a “misstep” for Democrats to “wait any longer” for Republicans on infrastructure negotiations. When asked by host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” if Republicans are “negotiating in bad faith” on an infrastructure bill, Gillibrand called on the White House to pass its package through reconciliation, which would allow Congress to approve legislation with a simple majority vote, eliminating the need for Republican support.