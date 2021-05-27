Cancel
GOP counters Biden's infrastructure plan with $928 billion offer as President's adviser slams opposition

News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans made a $928 billion counteroffer to President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure proposal Thursday morning as one of the President's closest advisers rallies allies to embrace the White House's proposals. The group of Senate Republicans negotiating with Biden on infrastructure unveiled their latest infrastructure counter-proposal Thursday morning, just ahead...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WDBO

Biden calls out 2 Democratic lawmakers for blocking agenda

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden called out two fellow Democrats on Tuesday in explaining why he hasn’t enacted some of the most ambitious elements of his agenda, noting that slim majorities in the House and evenly divided Senate have hamstrung legislative negotiations around key issues like voting rights.
Presidential ElectionDerrick

Biden invites GOP senator as infrastructure deadline looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet Wednesday with West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, the top Republican negotiator on infrastructure as the administration signals time is running out to strike a bipartisan deal on the White House's big investment proposal and top legislative priority. The president...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Democrats' bipartisan prayers are going unanswered

Confession: I'm starting to worry that in the face of challenges to our democracy, some Democrats on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue aren't fully facing the reality of the current moment. Because from where I'm sitting, the general game plan — from infrastructure spending to protecting our very democracy — seems to be "hope our opponents realize that what they're doing is wrong."
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ.com

Biden must clamp down on progressive-hesitant Dems | Letters

For whom does the bell toll? It tolls for Democrats if President Joe Biden does not soon find a way to eliminate the U.S. Senate filibuster rule (which requires 60, not 51, votes to pass most legislation). Then, Congress needs to overrule state voter suppression laws metastasizing throughout the nation, and pass his party’s progressive legislative agenda.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Gillibrand says it's a 'misstep' for Democrats to wait for Republicans to negotiate infrastructure

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Sunday said it is a “misstep” for Democrats to “wait any longer” for Republicans on infrastructure negotiations. When asked by host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” if Republicans are “negotiating in bad faith” on an infrastructure bill, Gillibrand called on the White House to pass its package through reconciliation, which would allow Congress to approve legislation with a simple majority vote, eliminating the need for Republican support.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...