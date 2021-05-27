Dylan Discovered…Or at Least As Close As One Can Come
The World of Bob Dylan/Edited by Sean Latham/Cambridge University Press. With the possible exception of the Beatles, no artist of the modern era has been as thoroughly dissected, discussed or documented as Bob Dylan. It’s only natural of course; while his songs are often cryptic, the impact he’s made on rock, folk and contemporary music in general is inestimable, and even now, some 60 years after he made his first public appearances in the clubs, cafes and coffeehouses of Greenwich Village, scholars continue to analyze his work and dig deeper in hopes of uncovering any new revelation, no matter whether it’s obtuse or obscure.americansongwriter.com