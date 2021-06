Aurora, IL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCMP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 per share on an annualized basis) on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2021.