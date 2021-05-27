Cancel
Maren Morris Reflects On 5-Year Anniversary Of Debut Album, ‘Hero’

By Jason Scott
American Songwriter
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaren Morris released her major label debut album, Hero, on June 3, 2016. With her particular blend of pop and country, as evidenced with hit singles “My Church” and “I Could Use a Love Song,” the record propelled the Texas performer right into the spotlight. During a conversation with fellow country singer-songwriter Kelleigh Bannen, in a new episode of Essential Album on Apple Music, Morris reflects upon the anniversary and what it meant working with the late acclaimed producer and songwriter Busbee.

