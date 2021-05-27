Maren Morris Reflects On 5-Year Anniversary Of Debut Album, ‘Hero’

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris are climbing the charts together for the first time as recording artists and husband and wife with their duet, “Chasing After You.” While this is the only time the two have released a single together, Maren tells us it likely won't be the last. “Hopefully we do more of this. I mean, we've written so many songs together over the last eight years that I'm sure at some point again we'll do a duet. We already collaborate so often with each other on each other's solo projects so this is so nice for us because it's like we get to do interviews together now and promote something that we're both on so this is a first for us but hopefully not a last.”