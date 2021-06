Keurig coffee makers are designed to be super easy to use and convenient, but even the simplest of machines will need cleaning routinely to keep them in top condition. Since Keurig coffee machines often feature in round-ups of the best coffee makers, we’ve pulled together all the tips and tricks for cleaning your machine. Other than keeping your Keurig looking great, regular cleaning is crucial if you don’t want to compromise on the taste of your coffee. Without establishing a cleaning routine, your machine could build up some unwanted germs and odors, and nobody wants that in their morning cup of Joe.