Town Hall CLOSED on 5/31/21 in Observance of the Memorial Day Holiday / Trash & Recyling Pickup will be 6/4/21

The Dunstable Town Hall will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021, in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. In light of Governor Bakers changes to his orders and the reopening of Massachusetts the towns Memorial Day Parade will occur this year. Curbside Trash & Recycling pickup will be affected by the holiday and will be picked up on Friday, June 4, instead of Thursday, June 3.www.dunstable-ma.gov