There Could Be A Firework Shortage This Summer
There is yet another shortage that we could be facing this July. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been many shortages in the supply and demand chain. It started with toilet paper, then there was meat, ketchup, and soft drink shortages. Now, everyone is talking about a gasoline shortage. It seems like one shortage after another. The shortages don't stop there though. Recently, Chick-Fil-A announced that they are facing a sauce shortage. Now, there is one more shortage we could add to that list. Fireworks.newstalk1280.com