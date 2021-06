— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 28, 2021, Friday. Jeff Bezos, who confirmed earlier that he would step down as Amazon CEO, announced the official handover time this week. According to Bezos, he will pass the CEO baton to Andy Jassy on July 5, the 27th anniversary of Amazon's birth. Bezos will then become the executive chairman of Amazon's board and remains the largest individual shareholder of the company.