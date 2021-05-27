Missing parts/Loose bearings in head tube

I bought this bike from Facebook market place and the problem with it was the suspension was wobbly. This was because of something with the head tube not with the actual suspension. I took it apart to see what kind of stuff was in there and watched a video about the stuff in the headtube. This video explained that there is a bearing at the bottom and at the top. Whilst taking it apart I couldnt find a bearing at the bottom where the forks are supposed to be. Not sure if I just missed it but I couldnt feel anything.