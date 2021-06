Entertainment stocks could be in the spotlight once again as the world gradually returns to normalcy. As such, investors looking for the top stocks to buy now in the stock market could be eyeing the sector. Indeed, as more sectors of the economy open up, so too would more forms of entertainment. Live entertainment, in particular, would be a viable means of betting on the entertainment industry now. This would be the case as demand for in-person forms of leisure are higher than ever. While people are getting vaccinated and going out more, investors and companies alike would benefit. In fact, Barron’s recently reported that the average line worker wage in the leisure industry is up by an annualized rate of 23%, a record high. If anything, this would highlight the booming sector all the more.