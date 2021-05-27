Cancel
Agriculture

Something Sure Doesn’t Sit Right About The Shortage Of Chicken Wings

By Vinnie
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 18 days ago
So it's getting expensive to get chicken wings because of a shortage. That actually makes zero sense with this argument. That said, argument is flat out, why do we not have a shortage of breasts, thighs, and drumsticks? Think about it, we have a chicken wing shortage but not a shortage of the entire bird? I had an entire drawn-out conversation about this the other night with my roommate. I personally cannot come up with anything that proves this point wrong.

96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

State
Texas State
#Chicken Breasts#Fast Food Restaurants#Food Supply#Shortage Of Chicken Wings
