eFFECTOR Goes Public In a SPAC Merger Deal With Locust Walk

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. eFFECTOR Therapeutics announced today it plans to go public via a merger with a special acquisition purpose company (SPAC) Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC). The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, after which the combined company will debut on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "EFTR".

www.streetinsider.com
