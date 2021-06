TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - With a recent CIBC Economics report showing that Canadians could be sitting on as much as $100 billion in savings, CIBC is hosting free webinars on investing to help Canadians achieve their financial ambitions. Taking place on June 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET in French and 2 p.m. ET in English, the webinars will feature CIBC experts providing insights on top investing trends and assisting clients in building the knowledge and confidence to invest in their future. The English webinar will be hosted by Carissa Lucreziano, CIBC Vice-President, Financial and Investment Advice, and the French webinar will be hosted by Sylvain Vinet, CIBC Vice-President and Eastern Canada Region Head of Retail Distribution.