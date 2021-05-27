Cancel
CleanSpark (CLSK) Executes Partnership with FlowGen Adding Advanced Renewables to Business Portfolio

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a diversified software, services, and Bitcoin mining company, and FlowGen Ltd. ("FlowGen") an international wind turbine technology company, based in Zug, Switzerland, today announced they have entered into a collaborative memorandum of understanding ("MOU"). Under the terms of the MOU, FlowGen has agreed to use CleanSpark's mPulse controls solution in all of its microgrid projects worldwide. In addition, CleanSpark was granted the exclusive distribution rights for FlowGen's advanced wind turbine solutions throughout North and South America.

