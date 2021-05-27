CleanSpark (CLSK) Executes Partnership with FlowGen Adding Advanced Renewables to Business Portfolio

‘Tutly’ is a 131.3 MWp solar farm located east of the city of Samarkand, developed by Total Eren, a leading France-based independent power producer (IPP) from renewable energy sources (mainly solar and wind). It is one of the first photovoltaic (PV) projects in the country, and it is essential for meeting the increasing energy needs of the broad area and for assisting the national goals for low-carbon electricity. Construction has already commenced, and the power plant is expected to start feeding power to the grid at the end of 2021.