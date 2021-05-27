CleanSpark (CLSK) Executes Partnership with FlowGen Adding Advanced Renewables to Business Portfolio
CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company" or "CleanSpark"), a diversified software, services, and Bitcoin mining company, and FlowGen Ltd. ("FlowGen") an international wind turbine technology company, based in Zug, Switzerland, today announced they have entered into a collaborative memorandum of understanding ("MOU"). Under the terms of the MOU, FlowGen has agreed to use CleanSpark's mPulse controls solution in all of its microgrid projects worldwide. In addition, CleanSpark was granted the exclusive distribution rights for FlowGen's advanced wind turbine solutions throughout North and South America.