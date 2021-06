It's been a weird few months for fans of WWE's Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Universal Champion was locked in a feud with Randy Orton for months starting back in December when "The Viper" set The Fiend on fire at the TLC pay-per-view. From that point on Wyatt had Alexa Bliss repeatedly torture Orton with various spooky shenanigans, came back looking severely burned, then reverted back to his original form at WrestleMania 37 only for Bliss to betray him by showing off her own version of The Fiend (at least that's what we think happened). The following night Bliss explained why she betrayed Wyatt and has since been popping up on Raw alongside the possessed doll, Lilly.