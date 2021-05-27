Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Saigon: An Insider’s Guide To Vietnam’s Best City For Digital Nomads

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong known as a favorite destination of backpackers and adventure travelers, Vietnam has also grown into one of Southeast Asia’s most popular countries for digital nomads. With its low cost of living and increasing variety of high-end hotels, apartments, and other places to stay, Saigon—Vietnam’s largest city and commercial hub—offers the opportunity to enjoy an exciting, luxurious lifestyle on a relatively modest budget.

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Nomad#Urban Areas#Ho Chi Minh City#Southeast Asia#Guide#Caf S And Coworking Caf S#The Hive#Regus#Coffee House#Shinhan Bank#Binh Thanh District#Saigon River#Luxury Digital Nomads#Live Vietnam#Southern Vietnam#Hanoi#Adventure Travelers#Foreign Visitors#Backpackers#International Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to enact social distancing

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam’s business hub Ho Chi Minh City will begin social distancing measures for 15 days starting from May 31 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the government said on Sunday. The city has seen a rise in cases related to a religious mission that has...
Lifestyleephotozine.com

5 Lesser-Known Sights To Visit In Vietnam With Your Camera

When it comes to Vietnam, everyone has seen the photos of the islands rising out of the water in Halong Bay, or the magnificent City Hall in Ho Chi Minh City. Yet to get the best pictures in Vietnam, you have to get off the beaten track. Get your visa sorted out in advance so you have enough time to explore the hidden gems of Vietnam.
Traveltraveldailymedia.com

South Korea and Singapore mull travel bubble in July

South Korea is talking with Singapore about opening its first travel bubble in July, which would allow vaccinated travelers on direct flights to by-pass quarantine. Health officials said the country has also proposed bubbles with Taiwan, Thailand and the US Pacific territories of Guam and Saipan as they look to ease pandemic-related travelling restrictions to revive ailing tourism and airline industries.
Traveltravelzoo.com

$1399 – See Turkey: 11 Nights, Upscale Hotels, Guide & Air

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. This vacation comes with everything you need for an unforgettable experience in...
Internetdigitalnomadsoul.com

9 Surprises Of The Digital Nomad Experience To Expect

Despite all of the exhaustive research, preparing, and planning you’ve done to finally launch into your digital nomad experience, as soon as you embark, some huge surprises will still crash into you like waves. If you’re not prepared for them, they could roll you right over and cause you to...
Asiaportside.org

Vietnam's Path Toward Socialism

Hanoi (VNA) -On the occasion of the 131st birthday of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19) and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils 2021-2026 (May 23), Professor, Dr Nguyen Phu Trong, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (CPV), has written an article titled “A number of theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Viet Nam.” Below is the full text of the article:
New York City, NYPosted by
Ladders

What inspired digital nomads to flee America’s big cities may spur legions of remote workers to do the same

If one thing is clear about remote work, it’s this: Many people prefer it and don’t want their bosses to take it away. When the pandemic forced office employees into lockdown and cut them off from spending in-person time with their colleagues, they almost immediately realized that they favor remote work over their traditional office routines and norms.
Food & Drinkscntraveler.com

A Guide to Hawai‘i's Best Local Food, Across the Islands

Forget the macadamia-nut crusted cliches or pineapple and coconut everything—eat as the locals do in Hawai‘i and dig into plate lunches from nondescript storefronts and poke at the piers, right where boats drop off their haul of fish. That’s where you’ll find the best food in Hawai‘i: hidden in plain...
Travelqatar-tribune.com

QA Holidays launches exciting travel offer to Greek Islands

Qatar Airways Holidays has launched a new exciting travel offer for Qatari citizens and residents who want to discover the allure of the Greek islands. The package is a great value island-hopping tour to the world-renowned Mykonos, Paros and Santorini, designed to provide exceptional experiences suitable for all types of travellers with an ideal mix of destinations for a memorable holiday.
Public Healthhospitalitynet.org

'Have Shot, Will Travel', Tripadvisor Research Reveals COVID-19 Vaccines Driving Demand for Summer Vacations

NEEDHAM, Mass. - The report, entitled 'A Shot in The Arm for Travel? Examining the Vaccine's Impact on Leisure Travel Demand', provides a unique insight into emerging travel planning trends around the world by combining behavioral analysis of Tripadvisor's first-party search data - revealing the type of trips travelers are actively researching on the world's largest travel platform - with consumer sentiment analysis gathered via traveler surveys in six major international markets, exploring the latest in traveler attitudes and confidence.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Sandals and Beaches to run live webinars from Caribbean

UK travel agents can tune into live webinars from Sandals and Beaches resorts in the Caribbean to learn more about the brands. Called ‘Let’s Talk – LIVE’, the webinars are designed for agents who may not be familiar with the Sandals and Beaches brands or for those who want to improve their knowledge of the resorts.
Internetceoworld.biz

Digital Nomads: A trend that will rise in the upcoming years

Although there are not a lot of surveys available about the number of digital nomads nowadays, someone can easily come to the conclusion that this trend has a rising course lately, mainly due to the special conditions created by the pandemic. Digital Nomads are the people who work remotely from...
Restaurantskcrw.com

Glimpsing inside Gabriela Cámara’s Mexico City kitchen

Two decades ago, a sublime experience of ceviche and tostadas on a Zihuatanejo beach inspired Gabriela Cámara to open Contramar, which became one of Mexico City’s most acclaimed restaurants. Cámara is sharing her recipes that make guests feel as if they’re lunching on a beach holiday in one of the busiest and crazed cities on the planet. Her cookbook is “My Mexico City Kitchen.”
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to enact social distancing

Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will begin social distancing measures for 15 days starting from May 31 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the government said on Sunday. The city has seen a rise in cases related to a religious mission that has recorded at...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to Enact Social Distancing

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam's business hub Ho Chi Minh City will begin social distancing measures for 15 days starting from May 31 in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the government said on Sunday. The city has seen a rise in cases related to a religious mission that has...