Saigon: An Insider’s Guide To Vietnam’s Best City For Digital Nomads
Long known as a favorite destination of backpackers and adventure travelers, Vietnam has also grown into one of Southeast Asia’s most popular countries for digital nomads. With its low cost of living and increasing variety of high-end hotels, apartments, and other places to stay, Saigon—Vietnam’s largest city and commercial hub—offers the opportunity to enjoy an exciting, luxurious lifestyle on a relatively modest budget.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com