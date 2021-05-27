Case activity for Dartaniel Pruit vs John Doe 1 on May 25

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois reported the following activities in the suit brought by Dartaniel Pruit against John Doe 1 on May 25. 'Memorandum And Order Severing Case. On 5/20/2021, This Case Was Severed From Pruitt V Stevenson, Case Number 21-167-jpg. Your Case Name And Number Is: 21-507-jpg, Pruitt V Doe 1. Signed By Judge J. Phil Gilbert On 5/20/2021. (jaj)this Text Entry Is An Order Of The Court. No Further Documentation Will Be Mailed.'