Joe Sumner — Sting’s Son — Owns Up To His Mistakes On New Single, “You You You”

Our memories of the ’80s are fuzzy as hell. Did you see Transformers in the theater in 1986 or 1987? When did you buy your first Ghostbusters action figure? Are you sure?. In theory, the internet is the depository of all of this ephemeral knowledge, but every once in a while, there’s a glitch in the Matrix. For several decades, people have been convinced that the comedian Sinbad did a low-budget genie movie called Shazaam sometime in the 1980s. To be clear, this movie does not exist. It never existed, and the cultural memory of its existence has been largely chalked up to something called “the Mandela Effect,” a physiological phenomenon where a sizable group of people collectively misremember something. “The Mandela Effect” refers to a moment where several people believed that they remembered Nelson Mandela dying in the ’80s, even though he clearly lived until 2013. Still, when you look through several examples of the Mandela Effect, you might be a little startled. (Looney Tunes versus Looney Toons is a good example. The former is real, the latter is not.)