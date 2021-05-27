Joe Sumner — Sting’s Son — Owns Up To His Mistakes On New Single, “You You You”
“I’m trying to convey the raw, honest truth dressed up in a psychedelic circus suit,” Joe Sumner tells American Songwriter. At 44 years old, Sumner has lived a fascinating life. The son of Sting—yes, that Sting—he was brought up around the music industry (The Police weren’t even formed until a year after his birth). When he was a teenager, he formed the rock band Fiction Plane, who went on to release four studio albums and open for The Police’s 2007 reunion tour. While it would’ve been easy for Sumner to lose touch with reality—and, for a bit of time, perhaps he did—his thirst for the raw, honest truth never diminished, and now, in 2021, he’s ready to embrace authenticity on a whole new level.americansongwriter.com