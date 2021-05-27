Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Joe Sumner — Sting’s Son — Owns Up To His Mistakes On New Single, “You You You”

By Joe Vitagliano
American Songwriter
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m trying to convey the raw, honest truth dressed up in a psychedelic circus suit,” Joe Sumner tells American Songwriter. At 44 years old, Sumner has lived a fascinating life. The son of Sting—yes, that Sting—he was brought up around the music industry (The Police weren’t even formed until a year after his birth). When he was a teenager, he formed the rock band Fiction Plane, who went on to release four studio albums and open for The Police’s 2007 reunion tour. While it would’ve been easy for Sumner to lose touch with reality—and, for a bit of time, perhaps he did—his thirst for the raw, honest truth never diminished, and now, in 2021, he’s ready to embrace authenticity on a whole new level.

americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Sting
Person
Joe Sumner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Circus#New Level#Dad Rock#Love Songs#Rock Band#Rock Music#American Songwriter#Cover Songs#Candid Lyricism#Truth#Tour#Amends#Fiction#Meaningful Writing Songs#Time#Echoes#Sunshine#Authenticity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPeople

Usher Shares Rare Picture of Daughter Sovereign as He Awaits Arrival of His Fourth Baby

On Sunday, the singer, 42, shared a rare photo of him hanging out with his 8-month-old daughter Sovereign Bo, admiring the infant as he looks lovingly into her big eyes. In the sweet picture, posted to Instagram, baby Sovereign holds her father's chin while the "Love in this Club" artist smiles at his daughter. The little girl, whom Usher shares with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, looks too cute in the photo as she wears a watermelon printed bib and stares back at her dad.
MusicComplex

Toronto’s Da Crook Is Out to Get ’Em With New Single “Do You Dirty”

Da Crook is ready to tell his story and show his growth with his new track “Do You Dirty.”. Produced by OVO-affiliated DJ Charlie B and Jay On The Juice, the single is accompanied by a music video, directed by 88everything, wherein Da Crook has a good time at a Toronto mansion gambling with his friends at a table full of cash and snakes.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Chantaé Vetrice Aims To Take You Higher With New Single "Elevated"

There's two things that will always go together like peanut butter and jelly, and in this case we're talking about fine weed and even finer women. Add some good music to the mix and you certainly have a party on your hands, which is exactly the kind of mind frame you'll be in after taking a listen to the uptempo new single by rising female rapper Chantaé Vetrice.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Joe Walsh’s ‘Prayers’: New Recordings Like You’ve Never Heard Him

Joe Walsh has released a three-song EP titled Prayers, featuring a collaboration with preeminent classical Sarod virtuoso and composer Amjad Ali Khan. The surprise release was issued on June 4, 2021, via Universal Music India. From the announcement: The two first met while the multi-Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer...
Musicearmilk.com

Dakota Ryley shares honest new single "Good For You"

New York musician Dakota Ryley has shared a new single called "Good For You". This honest offering is vividly written, showcasing her ethereal vocals. Sonically, "Good For You" is centred around wistful guitars that drift alongside glossy keys. Underneath, robust drums and rich bass glue the track together, as Ryley's graceful vocals soar overtop. The song contains a powerful chorus accompanied by a horn section, which showcases her sharp songwriting skills. Overall, the production is sparkling and bright, bringing out many subtle details in the track. Topically, she focuses on pursuing someone romantically who although equally interested, has trouble connecting due to their past experiences.
MusicMetalSucks

Mayhem Release New Single and Video “You Guys High?”

Mayhem have released “Voces Ab Alta,” the first single from their forthcoming, cumbersomely-titled EP, Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando. I punched the song title into the old Google Translate, and it told me that it’s “You Guys High.” As in, “You think this doesn’t sound like every other Mayhem song ever released? You guys high?”
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Quinn Sullivan's In A World Without You

21-year-old guitarist and singer/songwriter Quinn Sullivan released his new album 'Wide Awake' this week and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track "In A World Without You". Here is the story:. My newest single, titled "In a World without You" was one of those songs that...
Musicstaticdive.com

Christopher The Grey’s Soulful & Sexy New Single “If I Didn’t Have You”

Christopher the Grey is an American singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer with a unique sound that combines classic Soul with modern Hip-hop. He’s an artist who has seen many different phases of the music industry. Inspired by his musical parents, Christopher actively pursued a career as an artist in his twenties. During that time he worked in multiple genres and found inspiration across the spectrum of popular music.
Musicthehypemagazine.com

Max Embers Reveals Lighthearted Vulnerability With New Single “got to get you”

LA singer-songwriter Max Embers released his latest single and music video “got to get you” on. Upon first glance, the song’s title may lead one to expect lyrics about wanting a relationship. However, Embers admits that the message is actually derived from the feeling of the never-ending process of getting to know yourself. “I’ve spent hours philosophizing about what it means to settle into yourself as you get older,” says Embers. “Coming closer and closer to the version of you that feels most authentic and real.” The song references everything Embers – and many others – discover in life: love, fulfillment, success, and escapes from reality.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

PREMIERE – Leanna Oki releases new single, “you won’t change”

Toronto, ON-based Asian-Canadian indie artist, Leanna Oki is known to blend elements of soulful pop, R&B, and electronica music. Today she shares her new single, “you won’t change”. Written and recorded independently by Leanna herself, “you won’t change” has an ethereal dreamy pop feel reminiscent of Katy Perry’s “Unconditionally” with...
Musicdailymusicroll.com

PG Naylor’s brilliant new single ‘Something for Nothing’ inspires you to be a better version of yourself

PG Naylor’s recently released song, ‘Something for Nothing’ is a wonderful reminiscent of the past bringing different generations under a single roof. Eminent singer-songwriter PG Naylor is bringing back the divine allure of the 60’s rock with his nostalgia-infused dynamic soundscape. He has recently dropped a marvelous song, ‘Something for Nothing’ on major streaming platforms. It signifies the ongoing charitable work done by him and his group. They have been working with Bo Children’s Hospital in Sierra Leone and have raised nearly $50k over 8 years. Wanting nothing in return, the band is truly helping the little children in need by directly giving the fund to the hospital.
MusicKerrang

Ora Violet release new single, Have You Met Me

London rockers Ora Violet have just released brand-new single Have You Met Me. Taking influence from the ​’70s proto-punk of The Stooges and MC5, with added Queens Of The Stone Age and Foo Fighters flourishes, the Britrock collective have already earned praise from Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones and The Strokes’ producer Gordon Raphael.
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Resurfaced Video: Sinbad Will “Kill You” If You Own Mythical ‘Shazaam’ VHS

Our memories of the ’80s are fuzzy as hell. Did you see Transformers in the theater in 1986 or 1987? When did you buy your first Ghostbusters action figure? Are you sure?. In theory, the internet is the depository of all of this ephemeral knowledge, but every once in a while, there’s a glitch in the Matrix. For several decades, people have been convinced that the comedian Sinbad did a low-budget genie movie called Shazaam sometime in the 1980s. To be clear, this movie does not exist. It never existed, and the cultural memory of its existence has been largely chalked up to something called “the Mandela Effect,” a physiological phenomenon where a sizable group of people collectively misremember something. “The Mandela Effect” refers to a moment where several people believed that they remembered Nelson Mandela dying in the ’80s, even though he clearly lived until 2013. Still, when you look through several examples of the Mandela Effect, you might be a little startled. (Looney Tunes versus Looney Toons is a good example. The former is real, the latter is not.)
Musicmuziquemagazine.com

Ron E Came Out With Hit New Single “Only You”

Ron E, who was born and raised in New York, is a rising R&B musician aiming to make his mark on music history. Ron E knew he was meant to compose music since he was a child, having grown up in a musical family. He enjoyed singing in the school and church choirs, where he learned a lot about his voice and how to shape it to his liking. Ron E recently released his newest single, “Only You,” which is a smash. With his sound tuned in and a clear direction of where he wants to go, there’s no stopping Ron E anytime soon.