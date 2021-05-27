Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

The “17th International architecture Exhibition of Venice” is one of the first international events opening in time of COVID-19. The open question that Hashim Sarkis, the artistic director of the current Biennale Architettura, articulates in his proposal seems to be a particularly fitting one. Certainly, it does not disclose an original and recent field of inquiry but, as the dean of the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and founder of his homonymous studio, Hashim Sarkis Studios, stated, it draws back to Aristotle, Rousseau and Rawls. The current Biennale is a research-driven exhibition into the social and architectural contract which regulates possible coexistences among human and non-human beings. The interrogative proposed is one of those kinds which never gets exhausted once someone finds the ideal answer to it, admitting that an ideal response is even possible. This generates a feeling of frustration in the visitor who is often asked to confront densely written academic projects, alternated by conceptual artistic installations. Nonetheless, the overall structure imposed by its artistic director surely helps to survive what could have been a sequence of bland opinions on urgent planetary issues. Contemporary issues such as migration, climate changes, access to technology and basic human rights—and not limited to them—unfold multiple times across the exhibition according to different lenses, alternately zooming in and out from the theme concerned.