Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
Killeen Daily Herald
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Carla Fracci, an Italian cultural icon and former La Scala prima ballerina renowned for romantic roles alongside such greats as Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov, died Thursday at her home in Milan. She was 84. Milan’s Teatro alla Scala announced her death without giving a cause. Italian...

kdhnews.com
