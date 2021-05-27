Alabama’s Tyner Rushing to play ‘Bama born badass’ in new Chris Pratt series
An Alabama actress has been cast in a new Amazon Prime Video series starring Chris Pratt, and from what we hear, her character is far from a shrinking violet. Tyner Rushing, who was raised in Semmes, will have a recurring role in “The Terminal List,” according to a report by Variety. The series, based on a best-selling novel by Jack Carr, focuses on James Reece, a Navy SEAL “who has nothing left to live for and everything to kill for after ... the deaths of his team in this ripped-from-the-headlines political thriller.”www.al.com