Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Alabama’s Tyner Rushing to play ‘Bama born badass’ in new Chris Pratt series

By Mary Colurso
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Alabama actress has been cast in a new Amazon Prime Video series starring Chris Pratt, and from what we hear, her character is far from a shrinking violet. Tyner Rushing, who was raised in Semmes, will have a recurring role in “The Terminal List,” according to a report by Variety. The series, based on a best-selling novel by Jack Carr, focuses on James Reece, a Navy SEAL “who has nothing left to live for and everything to kill for after ... the deaths of his team in this ripped-from-the-headlines political thriller.”

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

97K+
Followers
28K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
State
California State
City
Semmes, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Jack, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Englund
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Taylor Kitsch
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Constance Wu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Badass#Birmingham Children#The Joe Jefferson Players#The Birmingham News#Lovecraft Country#Creepshow#Imdb#Navy Seal#Deadline Hollywood#Novelist Carr#Political Thriller#Tv Series#Director Antonia Fuqua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Army
Related
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

People identified in long-lost photos of Black neighborhood in Auburn

A phrase often repeated at the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts & Humanities at Pebble Hill on June 6 started with “That’s...”. These words were spoken by former residents of Draketown, an African-American neighborhood in Auburn, who were seeking to identify people in 32 never-before-seen photographs taken by an Auburn University student named William Wright in the 1960s.
AnimalsPosted by
AL.com

‘It’s always exciting’: Top dogs vie for Westminster title

Wasabi could be the flavor of the year at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Or it might have a taste for Bourbon. Dogdom heavyweights Bourbon the whippet and Wasabi the Pekingese are among finalists for Sunday’s best in show title, and they have plenty of competition: a French bulldog named Mathew, an old English Sheepdog called Connor and three more finalists not yet chosen.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
AL.com

Jon Pardi concerts canceled in Tuscaloosa, Orange Beach

Country star Jon Pardi has canceled a trio of shows that would have brought him to Tuscaloosa and Orange Beach next weekend. As of Monday, it did not appear that Pardi had addressed the cancellations on his website or social media accounts. According to Saturday posts on the Facebook pages of The Wharf Amphitheater and the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, the shows were canceled because Pardi had been placed on vocal rest.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Alabama Statethisisalabama.org

Alabama’s Fitzgerald Museum pays homage to an artistic couple

On a tree-lined avenue in Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale historic neighborhood sits a house with a story worth telling. Once the personal residence of writers F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald and their daughter, Scottie, the Craftsman-style home now serves as The Fitzgerald Museum. The family only lived there for six months but it was where they both worked on their novels Save Me The Waltz and Tender Is The Night. Over the years, it was divided into apartments and later destined for destruction until local lawyer Julian McPhillips bought the place. The Fitz, as it’s come to be called, opened to the public in 1989.
Vestavia Hills, ALVillage Living

Metro Roundup: Former CEO tells tales of flying heroes

Dave Wood has seen a lot of heroes in his day. Wood, retired CEO of Wood Fruitticher, a Birmingham-based business that is one of the largest food service providers in the Southeast, spoke to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on May 11 about his work with the Veterans Airlift Command, which transports post 9/11 veterans to various appointments, family reunions and more across the country to show their respect and appreciation for their service.
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Birmingham, ALBham Now

6 open-air markets in Birmingham to support this summer

Fresh produce, locally baked pastries and handmade goods, oh my! Strolling Birmingham open-air markets is one of my favorite ways to spend a warm day. If you’re ready to check out these one-stop shops, here are six street markets open now. 1. Woodlawn Street Market. The Woodlawn Street Market features...
Mobile County, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Bree & Brody

Meet our new pets of the week, Bree & Brody. These precious puppies are ready for their forever home. They are both active and would fit in with a family. If you would like to adopt Bree or Brody, visit Mobile County Animal Shelter today. Address: 7665 Howells Ferry Rd,...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

SliceFest 2021: Alabama festival is back with pizza, beer, JJ Grey & Mofro

SliceFest is coming back to Birmingham this year, and will offer its usual crowd-pleasing lineup of bands, beer and pizza on Oct. 2. One music act has been announced -- JJ Grey and Mofro -- and advance tickets are on sale via the festival website. Prices are $35 general admission, $150 VIP. (VIP tickets include access to a separate lounge, restrooms and bar; plus catered food and a live music feed from the stage.)
Alabama StateSFGate

REDi and Alabama ONE Success Story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. REDi today released a new case study detailing their work with Alabama One Credit Union, which resulted in an 84 percent reduction in fraud loss. As an institution that prides itself in providing superior service to its members, Alabama ONE Credit Union required a...