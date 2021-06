The Montreal Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin is at an unfortunate crossroads in his career, which seems too soon for a player only 26 years of age. I won’t speculate or assume what is going on with him, but a young player doesn’t take time off from the sport he loves if it isn’t serious. A lot of pressure was put on Drouin while playing in his native Quebec, and, sometimes, that pressure can be too much. His future needs to be dealt with according to what’s best for both him and the team, whether that means he stays in Montreal, changes teams, or leaves hockey altogether.