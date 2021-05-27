Smashing Pumpkins detail Gish 30th anniversary live stream celebration

The interactive Absolut event will be streamed live to your home!. After a year of being apart we’re all ready to embrace being able to come together again, and Absolut is hosting an incredible live event to help you do just that! The Absolut #TogetherIRL event is the ultimate celebration of collective inspiration and human interaction set against an epic backdrop of art, music and mixology. With performances from MNEK and friends and a delicious Martini Masterclass!