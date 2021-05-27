Cancel
Music

Smashing Pumpkins detail Gish 30th anniversary live stream celebration

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmashing Pumpkins have revealed plans for a live-streamed listening party and Q&A, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their 1991 debut record Gish. The stream will be hosted by frontman Billy Corgan and guitarist Jimmy Chamberlain, and last two hours. The event will be broadcast from Corgan’s own Cafe, Madame ZuZu’s Tea Shop, on 29 May 2021. For timezone convenience, it will be available to watch for 24 hours after it takes place (5 PM PT / 7 PM CT / 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST).

Billy Corgan
