Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Italy's Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84

By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
Clinton Herald
 28 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Carla Fracci, an Italian cultural icon and former La Scala prima ballerina renowned for romantic roles alongside such greats as Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov, died Thursday at her home in Milan. She was 84. Milan’s Teatro alla Scala announced her death without giving a cause. Italian...

www.clintonherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carla Fracci
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Sergio Mattarella
Person
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Person
Rudolf Nureyev
Person
Maria Callas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#La Sonnambula#Ballet Dancer#Milan#Ap#Italian#French#The Royal Festival Hall#Danish#The Dance Magazine Award#Rai State Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceSlipped Disc

Riccardo Muti prepares to lay siege to La Scala

Following the disreputable row he engineered at his recent return to the crucible of Italian opera, Muti has announced that he is moving his opera academy from his home town of Ravenna. The new destination is Milan, on La Scala’s doorstep. The press statement is a little overblown: Today there...
Orlando, FLb975.com

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom enjoy la dolce vita in Venice, Italy

Every so often, mom and dad have to have an afternoon all to themselves — which is what Katy Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were seen doing in romantic Venice, Italy. A source tells People magazine that the couple arrived in the city on Sunday, along with their daughter Daisy, Orlando’s son Flynn and “other family members.” But Katy and Orlando were on their own in photos published by People. They’re seen riding in a gondola while smooching and enjoying Europe’s favorite summer drink, Aperol spritzes.
Musicnwaonline.com

Playing on at Italy's oldest music conservatory

MILAN -- Before the pandemic, students at Italy's oldest and largest music conservatory were always told to move "closer, closer, closer" when they played together. "Because you need to hear each other," said Cristina Frosini, director of the Giuseppe Verdi Music Conservatory in Milan. "Even at a meter's distance, it is harder to play together."
Entertainmentrescue.org

Christine Shevchenko: Prima Ballerina, Courageous Refugee

Christine Shevchenko, a principal ballerina with the American Ballet Theatre, moved to Philadelphia at age 6 when her family had to flee Ukraine. Having trained as a gymnast and studied ballet, she enrolled in the Pennsylvania Ballet’s Rock School and soon was dancing the children’s lead in The Nutcracker. Shevchenko joined the American Ballet Theatre as an apprentice in 2007, the corps de ballet in 2008, became a soloist in 2014 and a principal dancer in 2017.
Chicago, ILblackthen.com

Anita Patti Brown: “The Globe-Trotting Prima Donna”

Anita Patti Brown was a prominent soprano recitalist from the 1900s to the 1920s. Little is known about her early life, other than that she was born Patsy Dean in Georgia. Showing an early aptitude for music, Brown sang in various church choirs and about 1900 moved to Chicago to further her studies. While in Chicago, she met and married Arthur A. Brown, a choral director who supported her interest in music.
Tennischatsports.com

Italy’s Latest Tactical Innovation: Fun

At one point, for reasons that presumably made sense in context, the coach and one of his assistants spent a few minutes onstage playing padel — a Basque version of tennis — with a set of frying pans. At another, three players were lined up in descending order of height and asked to perform as backing vocalists for someone who, apparently, self-identifies as a rapper.
Premier Leaguedebatepost.com

Italy: from Roma to La Spezia, the American dream of Serie A

With Parma and La Spezia, recently passed under the American flag, more than a quarter of the clubs in the Italian Championship now belong to owners from across the Atlantic. Their bet? Growth in TV rights and the modernization of aging stadiums. Like Spezia-Parma on Saturday and the AS Roma-Milan...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Italy’s M&A Evolution

MILAN — Ahead of Milan Men’s Fashion Week, the mergers and acquisitions scene in Italy has been picking up speed, but it is also evolving from the traditional big-fish-eats-small-fish deal making into more nuanced partnerships and platforms meant to support a manufacturing pipeline that is increasingly relevant, yet more at risk in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beauty & Fashionprima.co.uk

Carol Kirkwood is Prima's July cover star

Welcome to the July issue of Prima with everyone's favourite weather presenter, Carol Kirkwood. Carol certainly brings that ray of sunshine to the issue as she chats about the job she loves, the special man in her life and how she's just become a first-time author at the age of 59!
TravelPosted by
AFAR

Italy’s Underrated National and Regional Parks

In Italy, these trails and parks provide breathing space for everyone. Italy’s historic piazzas, traditional trattorias, and beaches lapped by blue ripples will seduce you. (Give in, it’s OK.) But don’t go back to Italy without setting foot in at least one of its under-visited regional and national parks. The pandemic put the county’s parks front and center, not only providing breathing room for tutti in Italia but also showcasing Europe’s highest level of biodiversity, with over 57,000 species recorded—more than a third of all animals on the continent. If you can’t reach one of the 20 national or 130 regional parks, try one of the 420 national and regional reserves or countless trails stretching from the snowy Alps in the north down the Apennines and both coasts to the heel, with ample woodlands, marshes, low-growth garigue scrubland and shrubby Mediterranean maquis vegetation along the way. Andiamo!
Lifestyletravelexpertsoflacrosse.com

Italy's Treasures Art, Food & Wine of Italy

Vineyards, olive groves, and cities that float. Incredible history, indelible culture, and unforgettable cuisine. This is l’Italia at its most iconic. Across northern Italy at the base of the Alps you find the Italian Lake Region. These glacier carved lakes are set against the backdrop of the nearby mountains. The major lakes are Garda, Maggiore, Como, and Orta. Each lake has its own alpine inspired charms. Visitors to the lakes are greeted by microclimates that are created by the lakes; making them comfortable locales, year round.
Soccerharrisondaily.com

Atalanta and Sassuolo inspired Italy's transformation

ROME (AP) — It’s been five years since Italy played at a major tournament, so it’s come as a surprise to many to see the Azzurri completely transformed into an attack-minded juggernaut …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why did Nairobi die in La casa de papel ?: They revealed the reason

While we wait for the final season of The Paper House to arrive on Netflix, the director revealed why Nairobi passed away in the series. La casa de papel is the great Spanish hit on Netflix. After its arrival on the streaming platform, fiction became a worldwide phenomenon and managed to be seen in different countries. This is how he won the hearts of the public, who are eagerly awaiting the final season that will give the closing worthy that this story deserves. But sadly, this story will end without Nairobi.
Aerospace & Defensech-aviation.com

France's La Compagnie expands to Israel, Italy

La Compagnie (B0, Paris Orly) has announced it will expand its network of flights to now include services from Milan Malpensa, Italy and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion, Israel. The French all-premium carrier resumed scheduled flights on June 12 on only its core return route - from Paris Orly to New York Newark. For now, it operates it 2x weekly but will gradually increase the frequency to daily as of September. It will resume its other French service, from Nice, on July 2. Historically, La Compagnie's network has been limited to these two routes, but now it plans to add services from Tel Aviv starting on July 21 albeit initially scheduled as a seasonal route through October 30, 2021.
Soccerbesoccer.com

Mancini rekindles Italy's love for Azzurri

Roberto Mancini has turned the clock back for Italy, recapturing the atmosphere of the 1990 World Cup the country hosted, with a 1-0 win over Wales capping a perfect Euro 2020 group-stage run. Three years after taking over following Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first...
Tennisbwfbadminton.com

Sozonov’s World Outside Court: Literature, History, Music

It was the annoyance of not being able to express himself adequately after matches, Ivan Sozonov recalls, that pushed him into learning English. Now, less than two years after he started taking English lessons, the Russian is quite fluent in the language, although he still harbours some self-doubt. It’s an impressive achievement for someone busy preparing for his third Olympics.
Moviesjioforme.com

MUBI picks up Bergman Island in Mia Hansen-Robe

MUBI Announced that it has acquired all rights to Bergmann’s rule in Miahansen-Robe We plan to release films for the UK and Ireland, and in theaters. Written and directed by Hansen-Love (Things to Come, Eden), the film will premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and will feature stars. Vicky Krieps (Phantom thread, Hannah, Dasboot) Tim Roth With (chronic, hateful eight, pulp fiction) Mia Wasikowska (Map to Star, Crimson Peak, Stalker) and Andersch Danielsen lies (Personal shopper, Oslo, August 31).
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: Gael García Bernal, "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" The Novel, Julia Ducournau Returns

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. We are proud to debut the first episode of the MUBI Podcast: Encuentros in co-production with La Corriente del Golfo Podcast. This episode inaugurates a new space for dialogues between some of the most interesting voices in Latin American cinema. Despite knowing each other previously through social channels, this is the first time that Gael García Bernal and Colombian writer Carolina Sanín meet to think together about the relationship between film, acting and life itself. Their enthusiastic conversation covers theories and endearing filmmaking anecdotes about cinema's importance in our lives, and a shared interest in cinematic portrayals of the most essential bond: friendship. To listen to the episode and subscribe on your preferred podcast app, click here.