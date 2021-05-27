Food historian Jessica B. Harris on why chicken yassa is her 'good-luck dish'

Chicken Scarpariello is one of those dishes that balances out pretty much every flavor profile into one mouthwatering dish that falls into the must-try category. This is a dish I tried for the first time in April of 2020, and immediately I fell in love with its character. Think about that, how many times can you truly say that about a dish? I made it a small handful of times since and I keep improving and improving it. Or maybe I just am getting better at the stove.