Food historian Jessica B. Harris on why chicken yassa is her 'good-luck dish'
For Dr. Jessica B. Harris, the allure of chicken yassa comes down to its simplicity. "It's my good-luck dish, in a way," the James Beard Award-winning food historian told TODAY Food. "Lemons are non-threatening. Ditto chicken, ditto onions. And I think, for that reason, it's a dish that hops or leaps over the taste barricades that people might otherwise have. It also surprises people: 'Oh, this can't be African. This can't be from West Africa.' Because it's not what people expect."www.today.com