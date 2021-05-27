Cancel
Food historian Jessica B. Harris on why chicken yassa is her 'good-luck dish'

By Emi Boscamp
TODAY.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Dr. Jessica B. Harris, the allure of chicken yassa comes down to its simplicity. "It's my good-luck dish, in a way," the James Beard Award-winning food historian told TODAY Food. "Lemons are non-threatening. Ditto chicken, ditto onions. And I think, for that reason, it's a dish that hops or leaps over the taste barricades that people might otherwise have. It also surprises people: 'Oh, this can't be African. This can't be from West Africa.' Because it's not what people expect."

www.today.com
