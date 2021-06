Eleven years ago, the Rainforest Alliance launched a certification program in palm oil. Since then, the uptake has remained limited to a handful of certified operations, which often also hold other voluntary certifications. With the coming into force of the 2020 Rainforest Alliance Sustainable Agriculture Standard, and after consultation with farm certificate holders and major market partners, we realized that transitioning palm certification would require significant investment for both farm and supply chain actors, and that the return would be limited for them in terms of impact and market reach.