Walmart: Fisher-Price Fun Food Truck $40.96 (Reg $69)

Join the Rotary Club of Branchburg and its Veteran Network as they put together an exciting day of fun for all family members to enjoy. Emergency, construction, farm and excavation equipment, tow trucks, military vehicles and military aircraft will be displayed for kids to get up close to and, in some cases, actually manipulate as they move dirt and dig holes with one of our displays. There will be hay, plane, hot air balloon and jeep rides, a k-9 unit demonstration, numerous kids carnival stations, face painting, shirt dying and an area dedicated for chalk design to thank our veterans for their service. New Jersey's Military Motor Pool will be on hand with a wide range of military vehicles and a giant lift will be moving up and down throughout the day. Our biggest attraction occurs at the opening ceremony as one of our local banner towing operations presents a 100 foot long American Flag as we recognize our veterans and begin the day singing our National Anthem. It is a sight you will not want to miss! We will have over 80 vendors for adults to browse through items ranging from jewelry to home made hot sauces, candles, hand crafted embroidery, wood working items, dog treats and much much more! Live music and plenty of food throughout the day... The US Army will be bringing its newest and latest helicopter for everyone to see.