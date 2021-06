Editor’s Note: We asked local pastors to partner with us in bringing a daily message of hope and comfort to readers. It was GOOD to be an Eastman kid. How good? My first viewing of “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” was at the Eastman Recreational Center, in a theater that (at the time) had the best picture and sound, the most comfortable seats, and was easily the cleanest theater auditorium in the entire Tri-Cities. And I watched it for free.