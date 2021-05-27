Ryan Fitzpatrick Shares Honest Admission On Changing Teams
Ryan Fitzpatrick is no stranger to starting over. After going in the seventh round of the 2005 NFL Draft to the St. Louis Rams, he spent two years with the team, followed by two years with the Cincinnati Bengals, four with the Buffalo Bills, a season with the Tennessee Titans, two with the New York Jets, two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and two with the Miami Dolphins. This offseason, he signed with the Washington Football Team, and is in line to start.thespun.com