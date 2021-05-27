StarKist moving headquarters from Pittsburgh to Virginia

StarKist will be moving its corporate headquarters from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. to the U.S. state of Virginia in 2022. The company, which has been based out of 225 North Shore Drive in Pittsburgh for the past 10 years, will be closing its office there by 31 March, 2022, and moving to the Washington D.C. metro area, according to a company statement. In a statement sent to SeafoodSource, StarKist said it would retain some jobs in the Pittsburgh area.