Giant: FREE Town House Dipping Thins + Moneymaker Starting 5/28 {Rebate}

forthemommas.com
 18 days ago

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Giant: FREE Town House Dipping Thins + Moneymaker Starting 5/28 {Rebate}. Awesome freebie deal on Town House Dipping Thins at Giant. Starting 5/28, own House Dipping Thins 9 oz is priced at...

forthemommas.com
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

21 FREE Photo Prints + Free Shipping! {Prime members only}

Amazon is offering Prime members 21 FREE 4×5.3″ or 4×6″ Photo Prints with free shipping when you use the promo code PRINTS21 at checkout!. This is a RARE deal and perfect to use for Father’s Day photo gifts. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free trial of Amazon...
Shoppingpassionforsavings.com

4 FREE Packs of BIC Disposable Razors + Moneymaker This Week!

I always grab up any Bic® Coupons I can find because you can often use them to get amazing prices or freebies with sales! I will have all of the current Bic Razors Coupons here for you, and any cheap prices I find using them!. You can always check to...
Shoppingmoneysavingmom.com

Free 2-Pack of Sunscreen at Walmart after rebate!

Get prepared for summer with this free 2-pack of Sunscreen!. Top Cash Back is offering a $12.97 rebate on 2-Pack of Sunscreen purchased from Walmart, making it free!. This is for new Top Cash Back members only. If you are already a member, you are allowed to sign up another adult in your household.
Shoppingsarahtitus.com

Free Coloring Palettes Binder {560 pages}

This post may contain affiliate links. Have you been wanting to redesign your kitchen, add some fun decor to your living room, or create an inviting blog or maybe even create some awesome printables people will go gaga for?. This Color Palettes Binder is the answer to all your design...
Shoppingpassionforsavings.com

FREE Bic Razors after Rebate + BIG MONEYMAKER Thru 6/9!

I LOVE THIS! You won’t even need any Bic Coupons to get FREE Bic Razors because there is a new rebate you can use!. At least $5 in BIC® Razors Disposable Product(s) online or in-store:. Soleil® Smooth, Soleil® Smooth Scented®, Soleil® Smooth Colors® (excludes club packs), Soleil Comfort®, Soleil Comfort...
Petsr-bloggers.com

About {golem} 0.3.1

[This article was first published on Rtask, and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't.
Sciencearxiv.org

An axion model with the ${\rm SU}(6)$ unification

We propose an axion model with the ${\rm SU}(6)$ unification symmetry. Such a unification model can lead to an automatic global ${\rm U}(1)_{\rm PQ}$ symmetry from two copies of anti-fundamental fermions. The ${\rm SU}(6)$ is first broken to the extended symmetry of ${\rm SU}(3)_c\otimes {\rm SU}(3)_L \otimes {\rm U}(1)_N$, and the Higgs fields for the sequential symmetry breaking contain the physical axion fields. The low-energy theory at the electroweak scale is described by the type-II two-Higgs-doublet model. The physical axion satisfies the Peccei-Quinn quality condition without much fine-tuning of the dimension-6 operator, with the mass range of $\sim {\cal O}(10^{-3} ) - {\cal}(0.1) \,{\rm eV}$. The axion-photon coupling of $g_{a \gamma\gamma}$ is identical to the type-I DFSZ scenario, and can be probed in the upcoming axion search experiments of LAMPOST and IAXO in the high mass region.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Efficient $\mathbb{Z}_2$ synchronization on $\mathbb{Z}^d$ under symmetry-preserving side information

We consider $\mathbb{Z}_2$-synchronization on the Euclidean lattice. Every vertex of $\mathbb{Z}^d$ is assigned an independent symmetric random sign $\theta_u$, and for every edge $(u,v)$ of the lattice, one observes the product $\theta_u\theta_v$ flipped independently with probability $p$. The task is to reconstruct products $\theta_u\theta_v$ for pairs of vertices $u$ and $v$ which are arbitrarily far apart. Abbé, Massoulié, Montanari, Sly and Srivastava (2018) showed that synchronization is possible if and only if $p$ is below a critical threshold $\tilde{p}_c(d)$, and efficiently so for $p$ small enough. We augment this synchronization setting with a model of side information preserving the sign symmetry of $\theta$, and propose an \emph{efficient} algorithm which synchronizes a randomly chosen pair of far away vertices on average, up to a differently defined critical threshold $p_c(d)$. We conjecture that $ p_c(d)=\tilde{p}_c(d)$ for all $d \ge 2$. Our strategy is to \emph{renormalize} the synchronization model in order to reduce the effective noise parameter, and then apply a variant of the multiscale algorithm of AMMSS. The success of the renormalization procedure is conditional on a plausible but unproved assumption about the regularity of the free energy of an Ising spin glass model on $\mathbb{Z}^d$.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Determination of Hydrated Phases of Nanosilica incorporated C3S and \b{eta}-C2S using Nanoindentation Technique

Analysis of the mechanical properties of key phases of cementitious systems during hydration at the nanoscale is vital for a better understanding of the type and formation of key cement hydration phases. In this work, nanoindentation technique has been employed to calculate the volume fraction and elastic modulus of key hydrated phases, calcium silicate hydrate and calcium hydroxide during the hydration of nanosilica incorporated C3S and \b{eta}-C2S at certain intervals for 50 days. The comparative analysis shows \b{eta}-C2S has more dominant low-density calcium silicate hydrate, especially in the early stage of hydration. While in the case of C3S, the dominant hydrated phase is high-density calcium silicate hydrate. Furthermore, the effect of nanosilica incorporation in the matrix of these cement constituents has also been demonstrated which shows a greater decrease of LD C-S-H and formation of more HD C-S-H for both C3S and \b{eta}-C2S. By tracking the mechanical properties of the other hydrated phase, calcium hydroxide, the pozzolanic activity of nanosilica has also been demonstrated. From the comparative analysis, it can be observed that the overall mechanical property of the constitutive phases is fairly similar.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Constant mean curvature $1/2$ surfaces in $\mathbb{H}^2\times\mathbb{R}$ asymptotic to the ends of horizontal catenoids

This thesis lies in the field of constant mean curvature (cmc) hypersurfaces and specifically cmc $1/2$ surfaces in the three-manifold $\mathbb{H}^2\times\mathbb{R}$. The value $1/2$ is the critical mean curvature for $\mathbb{H}^2\times\mathbb{R}$, in that there do no exist closed cmc surfaces with mean curvature $1/2$ or less. Daniel and Hauswirth have constructed a one-parameter family of complete, cmc $1/2$ annuli that are symmetric about a reflection in the horizontal plane $\mathbb{H}^2 \times \{0\}$, the horizontal catenoids. In this thesis we prove that these catenoids converge to a singular limit of two tangent horocylinders as the neck size tends to zero. We discuss the analytic gluing construction that this fact suggests, which would create a multitude of cmc $1/2$ surfaces with positive genus.
Economyarxiv.org

A note on Bridgeland moduli spaces and moduli spaces of sheaves on $X_{14}$ and $Y_3$

We study Bridgeland moduli spaces of semistable objects of $(-1)$-classes and $(-4)$-classes in the Kuznetsov components on index one prime Fano threefold $X_{4d+2}$ of degree $4d+2$ and index two prime Fano threefold $Y_d$ of degree $d$ for $d=3,4,5$. For every Serre-invariant stability condition on the Kuznetsov components, we show that the moduli spaces of stable objects of $(-1)$-classes on $X_{4d+2}$ and $Y_d$ are isomorphic. We show that moduli spaces of stable objects of $(-1)$-classes on $X_{14}$ are realized by Fano surface $\mathcal{C}(X)$ of conics, moduli spaces of semistable sheaves $M_X(2,1,6)$ and $M_X(2,-1,6)$ and the correspondent moduli spaces on cubic threefold $Y_3$ are realized by moduli spaces of stable vector bundles $M^b_Y(2,1,2)$ and $M^b_Y(2,-1,2)$. We show that moduli spaces of semistable objects of $(-4)$-classes on $Y_{d}$ are isomorphic to the moduli spaces of instanton sheaves $M^{inst}_Y$ when $d\neq 1,2$, and show that there're open immersions of $M^{inst}_Y$ into moduli spaces of semistable objects of $(-4)$-classes when $d=1,2$. Finally, when $d=4,5$ we show that these moduli spaces are all isomorphic to $M^{ss}_X(2,0,4)$.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:$\mathcal{H}_2/\mathcal{H}_{-}$ Distributed Fault Detection and Isolation for Heterogeneous Multi-Agent Systems

Abstract: The paper deals with the problem of distributed fault detection and isolation (FDI) for a group of heterogeneous multi-agent systems. The developed formation for the FDI is taken into account as a distributed observer design methodology, where the interaction between the agent and its neighbors is described as a vector of distributed relative output measurements. Based on two performance indexes $\mathcal{H}_2$ and $\mathcal{H}_{-}$, sufficient conditions are given to ensure the residual signals robust to the disturbances and sensitive with respect to the fault signals. In addition, we show that by using our proposed approach, each agent is able to estimate both its own states and states of its nearest neighbors in the presence of disturbances and faults. Finally, numerical simulations are provided to demonstrate the effectiveness of the theoretically analyzed results.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Charge order dynamics in underdoped La$\mathbf{_{1.6-\textit{x}}}$Nd$\mathbf{_{0.4}}$Sr$\mathbf{_\textit{x}}$CuO$\mathbf{_{4}}$ revealed by electric pulses

The dynamics of the charge-order domains has been investigated in La$_{1.48}$Nd$_{0.4}$Sr$_{0.12}$CuO$_{4}$, a prototypical stripe-ordered cuprate, using pulsed current injection. We first identify the regime in which nonthermal effects dominate over simple Joule heating, and then demonstrate that, for small enough perturbation, pulsed current injection allows access to nonthermally-induced resistive metastable states. The results are consistent with pinning of the fluctuating charge order, with fluctuations being most pronounced at the charge-order onset temperature. The nonequilibrium effects are revealed only when the transition is approached from the charge-ordered phase. Our experiment establishes pulsed current injection as a viable and effective method for probing the charge-order dynamics in various other materials.
Recipesmomcollective.com

Peach Crisp with Oats and Almond Topping {What’s Cooking Wednesday}

This dessert is perfect for summertime entertaining. To me, nothing says ‘summer’ like fresh, juicy peaches. We still have another month or two until we’ll start seeing the ripe, fresh peaches in at the grocery store, so tonight I’m using canned peaches which will do the trick too! This peach crisp recipe is so delicious–the gooey, buttery crust mixed with the sweet, vibrant filling and topped off with a rich top layer with a little crunch from the almonds. Yum, chefs kiss!!
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Replicating and Extending "\textit{Because Their Treebanks Leak}": Graph Isomorphism, Covariants, and Parser Performance

Søgaard (2020) obtained results suggesting the fraction of trees occurring in the test data isomorphic to trees in the training set accounts for a non-trivial variation in parser performance. Similar to other statistical analyses in NLP, the results were based on evaluating linear regressions. However, the study had methodological issues and was undertaken using a small sample size leading to unreliable results. We present a replication study in which we also bin sentences by length and find that only a small subset of sentences vary in performance with respect to graph isomorphism. Further, the correlation observed between parser performance and graph isomorphism in the wild disappears when controlling for covariants. However, in a controlled experiment, where covariants are kept fixed, we do observe a strong correlation. We suggest that conclusions drawn from statistical analyses like this need to be tempered and that controlled experiments can complement them by more readily teasing factors apart.
Recipesbluesbestlife.com

Instant Pot Potatoes and Carrots {An Easy Side Dish Recipe}

Instant Pot Potatoes and Carrots cook in just minutes, with perfectly tender results. Instant Pots are a great way to cook delicious side dishes for everyday dinners or even your holiday meal!. (Blue’s Best Life is a participant in the Amazon Associates Program. I earn a small commission if you...