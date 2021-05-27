Giant: FREE Town House Dipping Thins + Moneymaker Starting 5/28 {Rebate}

We study Bridgeland moduli spaces of semistable objects of $(-1)$-classes and $(-4)$-classes in the Kuznetsov components on index one prime Fano threefold $X_{4d+2}$ of degree $4d+2$ and index two prime Fano threefold $Y_d$ of degree $d$ for $d=3,4,5$. For every Serre-invariant stability condition on the Kuznetsov components, we show that the moduli spaces of stable objects of $(-1)$-classes on $X_{4d+2}$ and $Y_d$ are isomorphic. We show that moduli spaces of stable objects of $(-1)$-classes on $X_{14}$ are realized by Fano surface $\mathcal{C}(X)$ of conics, moduli spaces of semistable sheaves $M_X(2,1,6)$ and $M_X(2,-1,6)$ and the correspondent moduli spaces on cubic threefold $Y_3$ are realized by moduli spaces of stable vector bundles $M^b_Y(2,1,2)$ and $M^b_Y(2,-1,2)$. We show that moduli spaces of semistable objects of $(-4)$-classes on $Y_{d}$ are isomorphic to the moduli spaces of instanton sheaves $M^{inst}_Y$ when $d\neq 1,2$, and show that there're open immersions of $M^{inst}_Y$ into moduli spaces of semistable objects of $(-4)$-classes when $d=1,2$. Finally, when $d=4,5$ we show that these moduli spaces are all isomorphic to $M^{ss}_X(2,0,4)$.