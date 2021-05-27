Stimulus update: 1.8 million payments just went out, with 900,000 ‘extra’ stimulus checks

On Wednesday the IRS confirmed that they have sent out the next batch of payments as part of the ongoing distribution of the third stimulus check. The latest tranche of payments saw another 2.3 million people get the financial support, taking the total number of payments to 169 million. Although the vast majority of eligible Americans have now received their full entitlement, the IRS is only able to make some payments as they work through a backlog of 2020 tax returns.