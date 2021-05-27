Cancel
Stimulus update: 1.8 million payments just went out, with 900,000 ‘extra’ stimulus checks

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 18 days ago
The Internal Revenue Service announced it has delivered more than 1.8 million additional Economic Impact Payments, bringing the total amount since March to 167 million. The recent payments have a value of some $3.5 billion and were sent out in the last two weeks. The stimulus payments, part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, include up to $1,400 for individuals and dependents and up to $2,800 for couples.

