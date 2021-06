Thunder Basin wrestler Dylan Catlin will be taking his skills to the Division 1 level as he has signed on with South Dakota State. Catlin placed at the State Tournament in all 4 years of competition and in 2021, he took 2nd at 138 pounds in 4A and finished with a record of 34-4. In his junior year. Catlin took 3rd at state at 138 with a mark of 15-2. He also wrestled at 138 pounds as a sophomore and took the bronze medal at state, going 44-14. Catlin started his prep career at Thunder Basin at 120 pounds in 2018 and placed 5th at the 4A state meet with 35 wins and 10 losses.